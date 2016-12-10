Open source challenger takes on Googl...

Open source challenger takes on Google Translate

Tuesday Dec 20

Researchers have released an open source neural network system for performing language translations that could be an alternative to proprietary, black-box translation services. Open Source Neural Machine Translation merges work from researchers at Harvard with contributions from long-time machine-translation software creator Systran .

Chicago, IL

