Jewish Museum: Google is profiting from Holocaust denial search results

A Jewish heritage museum has accused Google of profiting from Holocaust denial because it is paying to prevent a neo-Nazi website from appearing as the top result for "did the Holocaust happen." The marketing director of the Breman Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, said it was "nauseating" that Google directed users to the white supremacist site, and added that it was paying Google up to $2 a click to direct searchers to its own site via AdWords, Google's pay-per-click advertising service.

