It's about time! Google to release a pair of Android Wear smartwatches in 2017
Major manufacturers like Moto and Huawei may be rethinking their wearable strategies, but Google isn't biding its time while they figure it out. In an exclusive interview with The Verge , Android Wear product manager Jeff Chang revealed that the company will release a pair of new flagship smartwatches in the new year, designed to take full advantage of Android Wear 2.0's new features .
