India ranks # 1 in demand for mobile developer courses courtesy Google search5 min ago
New Delhi [India], Dec 28: With India overtaking the United States in usage and adoption of smartphones at 220 million active devices, the interest in learning development courses for mobile platform saw huge uptake in demand in India. In 2016, India overtook the United States to become the largest country in terms of interest in mobile developer courses.
