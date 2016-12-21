Imec joins Google cloud for start-ups
Imec has joined the Google Cloud Platform for Startups programme which provides financial support for the coaching and training of entrepreneurs establishing tech businesses. Joining the Google programme expands the support the imec.istart program is able to provide to its startups and will further stimulate early stage startups to develop and market their innovative applications at a global scale.
