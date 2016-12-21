Google's Waze Drives In Tunnels: Wher...

Google's Waze Drives In Tunnels: Where Will Be Next?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Beyond enabling navigation to work in tunnels, this will enable Waze to extend the reach of their location apps underground. I speculate that this will expand from tunnels into underground parking, GPS-challenged rural canyons, and more, and spread from navigation to commercial applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Mon jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Sun reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,932 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,423

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC