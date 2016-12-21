Google's Historic Journey in Austin

Google's Historic Journey in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NOLN

At a press conference in Google's office recently, John Krafcik, former head of the tech giant's self-driving car project, talked about his new job title: CEO of Waymo, a stand-alone mobility company under Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. Reporters listened intently as Krafcik spoke, then bent over their laptops to spread the news. That's when a video began rolling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
News Brands Embracing Private Sharing Nov '16 diligent 1
Switzerland trip end of november first week of ... Nov '16 heidik1991 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC