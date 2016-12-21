Google's Historic Journey in Austin

At a press conference in Google's office recently, John Krafcik, former head of the tech giant's self-driving car project, talked about his new job title: CEO of Waymo, a stand-alone mobility company under Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. Reporters listened intently as Krafcik spoke, then bent over their laptops to spread the news. That's when a video began rolling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.