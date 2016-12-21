Google To Launch Smartwatches

After successfully launching the Pixel smartphone lineup, Google is ready to target the wearable market with the launch of two brand new smartwatches that will be running the company's latest OS, Android Wear 2.0 [seen here]. The Verge managed to have a word with the company's Android Wear head Jeff Chang and Chang spilled the beans that the company was going to announce new wearables in 2017.

