Google South Africa Teases A Gift Leading To A Broken Link
If you go to Google's South Africa home page at google.co.za and you see the gift box jumping under the search box, clicking on it won't do anything. Google is asking you to "unwrap the best of Google for Android and iOS."
Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.
