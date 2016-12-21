Google: Site Removal Tool Won't Speed...

Google: Site Removal Tool Won't Speed Up Site Migrations

It seems counterintuitive to me to use a site removal feature in the Google Search Console when migrating a site from domain A to domain B. But one SEO asked if it would help in a Google Webmaster Help thread. The answer is obviously no.

