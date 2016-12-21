Google Search Console Notifications: Nonsecure Collection Of Passwords In Chrome
Google is now sending mass messages via the Google Search Console about making sure your login box is served over HTTPS. Many sites have logins on HTTP, non secure pages, and with Chrome 56. The warning says "Nonsecure Collection of Passwords will trigger warnings in Chrome 56 for domain.com."
