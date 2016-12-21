Google Releases Tutorial On AdMob Native Ads Express For iOS
Google has released a video tutorial in the Mobile Ads Garage series for AdMob Native Ads Express that shows publishers how to use Native Express Ad View for iOS apps. The new native mobile ad format allows publishers to customize the look and feel of ads so they fit naturally into their apps.
