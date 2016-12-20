Google Pixel XL: The Best Smartphone of 2016
A report from Forbes suggests that the Pixel XL, the first phone by Alphabet Inc subsidiary Google, is 'comfortably' the best phone of 2016. The report, by Jay McGregor of Forbes, says that the Google Pixel XL is a true all-rounder.
