According to the UN, around 595 million people, or nearly half of India's population, defecates in the open [AP] Launched on Thursday, the initiative is part of the government's nationwide campaign to stop public urination and open defecation, Google India spokesman Gaurav Bhaskar told Al Jazeera on Saturday. People searching for toilets in Delhi can type "public toilet" in Google Maps and access the 5,162 toilets in the capital as well as its surrounding areas and cities in the central In India, however, nearly half of its 1.2bn population has no access to toilets at home and are forced to defecate in the open.

