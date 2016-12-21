Google launches public toilet locator...

Google launches public toilet locator in Delhi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

According to the UN, around 595 million people, or nearly half of India's population, defecates in the open [AP] Launched on Thursday, the initiative is part of the government's nationwide campaign to stop public urination and open defecation, Google India spokesman Gaurav Bhaskar told Al Jazeera on Saturday. People searching for toilets in Delhi can type "public toilet" in Google Maps and access the 5,162 toilets in the capital as well as its surrounding areas and cities in the central In India, however, nearly half of its 1.2bn population has no access to toilets at home and are forced to defecate in the open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
News Brands Embracing Private Sharing Nov '16 diligent 1
Switzerland trip end of november first week of ... Nov '16 heidik1991 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC