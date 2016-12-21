Google competitor Cyanogen will close...

Google competitor Cyanogen will close, but its mod will soldier on

As for what this means for CyanogenMod, its website has now been shut down, and just a few days before Christmas, Cyanogen announced via a blog post, "As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than December 31, 2016. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally."

