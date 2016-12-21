Google Combats Holocaust-Denying Sear...

Google Combats Holocaust-Denying Search Results With Algorithm Update

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A white supremacist site no longer leads Google search results for a specific Holocaust-related query following an update to the search engine's algorithm . Google tweaked its algorithm following weeks of backlash after several outlets reported the top result for the search "did the Holocaust happen" directed users to an article from American neo-Nazi group Stormfront that claimed it never took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Mon jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Sun reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,586

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC