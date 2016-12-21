Google Combats Holocaust-Denying Search Results With Algorithm Update
A white supremacist site no longer leads Google search results for a specific Holocaust-related query following an update to the search engine's algorithm . Google tweaked its algorithm following weeks of backlash after several outlets reported the top result for the search "did the Holocaust happen" directed users to an article from American neo-Nazi group Stormfront that claimed it never took place.
