Google Code-in for Teens is Wildly Successful
Google is in the middle of its annual Code-In contest and it's more popular than ever with 930 teenagers from 60 countries completing 3,503 tasks with 17 open source organizations. "The number of students successfully completing tasks has almost met the total number of students from the 2015 contest already," said Stephanie Taylor , Google Code-in Program Manager in a blog post on the Google Open Source Blog .
