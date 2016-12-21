Google Calls Out Sites With Taboola Or Outbrain Links
Nathan Johns, a relatively quiet search quality analysts in the Google Search department posted on Twitter that sites writing about fake news should "think twice" about placing taboola or outbrain links on your site. In short, he is calling those taboola/outbrain links spammy and intrusive and that sites that have them have no right to call out fake news.
