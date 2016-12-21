Google and Oracle Stepping Up Cloud Action
Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are locked in a fierce battle to stay on top of the cloud industry, something from which the industry as well as its customers are enjoying huge benefits. The competition is also affecting the growth of new players making it even more harder for them to play catch-up with these two companies.
