Google and Google Home promote fake news story about Obama 'shocking...
The promotion of fake news is a big problem that sites like Facebook and Google are scrambling to fix. Both companies have made efforts to bury bad links from their algorithms, but some stories are still slipping through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC