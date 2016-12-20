Google and Facebook Dominate The List of 2016's Top Ten Apps
After surveying over 9,000 Android and iPhone users, Nielsen's "Electronic Mobile Measurement" has calculated the 10 most popular apps of 2016 . Interestingly, the #1 and #2 most popular apps of the year were Facebook and Facebook Messenger.
