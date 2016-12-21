Google alters results for people searching the word 'Holocaust'...

'I can't leave my son without a mom': Woman who walked 26 miles in the snow - and drank her own urine - to find help after family got stuck in blizzard on Grand Canyon North Rim talks from hospital bed about miracle escape 'Step Up' actress, 46, who vanished on her way to Christmas Day dinner in Washington DC is found dead in her car one day after a mystery man 'was spotted driving it' How to drop those extra Christmas pounds by New Year: The quick-fix diet that will have you looking party-ready in just one WEEK 'This is not paella, this is rice with things': Rob Schneider attracts the wrath of Spaniards on Twitter by posting his oven-cooked version of paella George Michael's $110m fortune 'will go to his Godchildren': Offspring of his celebrity friends could inherit tens of millions EACH after star died without heirs George Michael's family thank his fans for their love as a Range Rover ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.