Google adapts search results to whate...

Google adapts search results to whatever's your holiday - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

If you go to Google.com and search for "Christmas," Xmas," or "Noel," your results page is decorated in holiday cheer for the day that Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. Well, it's more of a wintery scene with a pale-blue sky and a snow-covered landscape, dotted with evergreens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) 5 hr reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
News Brands Embracing Private Sharing Nov '16 diligent 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,344,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC