Facebook and Google rule Nielsen's top 10
Facebook- and Google-owned apps scored the first eight positions on Nielsen's 2016 top ten list of apps with the most average monthly users, TechCrunch reports, providing yet another bit of evidence that we live in a digital media world dominated by two parties: Facebook had three apps on the list. The main Facebook app came in first yet again, with more than 146 million average unique monthly users, up 14% from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC