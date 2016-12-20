Facebook and Google rule Nielsen's top 10

Facebook- and Google-owned apps scored the first eight positions on Nielsen's 2016 top ten list of apps with the most average monthly users, TechCrunch reports, providing yet another bit of evidence that we live in a digital media world dominated by two parties: Facebook had three apps on the list. The main Facebook app came in first yet again, with more than 146 million average unique monthly users, up 14% from 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.