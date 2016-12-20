Facebook and Google Dominate 'Top Sma...

Facebook and Google Dominate 'Top Smartphone Apps of 2016' List, While Apple Music Ranks 9th

13 hrs ago

A new trend study published by Nielsen this week looks into the top smartphone apps of 2016, as well as the operating systems that the apps were downloaded on. This year within the United States, Facebook won the top spot with more than 146 million average unique users each month.

