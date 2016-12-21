Encrypted messaging app Signal uses Google to bypass censorship
Developers of the popular Signal secure messaging app have started to use Google's domain as a front to hide traffic to their service and to sidestep blocking attempts. Bypassing online censorship in countries where internet access is controlled by the government can be very hard for users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
|Brands Embracing Private Sharing
|Nov '16
|diligent
|1
|Switzerland trip end of november first week of ...
|Nov '16
|heidik1991
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC