'Cross-Border Investigations Update - December 2016'

This issue of Skadden's semiannual Cross-Border Investigations Update looks at Brexit's impact on corporate crime and investigations, the U.S. DOJ's increased use of forfeiture actions with international implications, current cross-border investigation trends in China, a recent ruling likely to impact non-U.S. financial institutions with correspondent accounts in New York, and other recent cases and enforcement issues. We can also show you Legal Updates using the Google Viewer; however, you will need to be logged into Google Docs to view them.

