'Cross-Border Investigations Update -...

'Cross-Border Investigations Update - December 2016'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

This issue of Skadden's semiannual Cross-Border Investigations Update looks at Brexit's impact on corporate crime and investigations, the U.S. DOJ's increased use of forfeiture actions with international implications, current cross-border investigation trends in China, a recent ruling likely to impact non-U.S. financial institutions with correspondent accounts in New York, and other recent cases and enforcement issues. We can also show you Legal Updates using the Google Viewer; however, you will need to be logged into Google Docs to view them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
News Brands Embracing Private Sharing Nov '16 diligent 1
Switzerland trip end of november first week of ... Nov '16 heidik1991 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC