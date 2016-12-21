CES Preview: The Service Provider Edition
CES is all about consumer electronics, so why do service providers go to the Las Vegas event? The answer is an easy one. More and more of the electronics consumers buy are connected to the networks that service providers manage, and to the applications those networks enable.
