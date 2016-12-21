BMW is first car-maker to use Google Spotlight
Virtual reality technology employed by BMW may make it obsolete for customers to visit a showroom to view their next car. The German carmaker has become the first in the world to use Google's Spotlight Story app to present its Visionary virtual reality technology to prospective buyers.
