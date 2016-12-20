Apple looks to messages on power cords; Google eyes the end of TV a spoilersa
The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come has been prowling the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this season, granting patents to inventions from Apple and Google that could end up, in one form or another, beneath the tree in future holiday seasons. A just-released patent document from Apple reveals the company has been exploring woven fabric that could transform power cords, wristbands or security tethers for iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and watches into visual displays that would operate even when a device is turned off.
