Antitrust should be used to break up ...

Antitrust should be used to break up partisan tech giants like Facebook, Google

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

How much face time will your news story get on Facebook? How many eyes will ogle it on Google? Too often, this is apparently determined not by whether the story is "fake" news or newsworthy, but by whether it's politically correct. And it's time to break up the Internet's left-wing, information-conduit oligopoly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Mon jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Sun reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,859

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC