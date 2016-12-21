Amazon Seen Testing Google Product Listing Ads
"In Q4 2016, PLAs will produce just under half of all retailers' Google search ad clicks, but between two-thirds and three-quarters of clicks on non-brand queries," Mark Ballard, senior research director at the agency Merkle. The shift toward mobile also has generated interest in PLA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC