Sentencing set for Ohio man accused of plotting attack in US
This undated file photo provided by Franklin County SheriffA s Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. Federal Judge James Graham on Wednesday, June 5, 2017, set sentencing for Aug. 18 for Mohamud, who pleaded guilty to plotting a U.S. attack after receiving overseas training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Lowered minimum wages in St. Louis
|3 hr
|Big B
|3
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|4 hr
|Let Freedom Ring
|557
|Happy Birthday
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|28
|Obama Still Making Foreign Climate Speeches
|5 hr
|Alternative Facts...
|11
|2 kids wounded, one critically, in crossfire wh...
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|CH. 4,6, or 10. Which one is watched the most?
|8 hr
|rowdy01
|9
|Ken Blackwell wants your Personal voting info. ...
|8 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC