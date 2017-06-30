Rain forces early start to Red, White & Boom fireworks
The Red, White & Boom fireworks are going off at 9:50 p.m. due to an approaching rain storm in an effort to get Ohio's largest fireworks display off for the hundreds of thousands who gathered along both sides of the Scioto River Downtown. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was consulted by an official connected with Red White & Boom about the possibility of storms rolling into Downtown around the time of the fireworks being shot off.
