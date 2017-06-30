Q&A: Marietta serves as background fo...

Q&A: Marietta serves as background for mystery

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

For his fifth published book, Marietta native Joe Dixon decided to go back to his roots, setting the suspense thriller in his hometown. Writing under the pen name Thomas Kifton, Dixon said while his books aren't a series, he always leaves the door open for a sequel, meaning Marietta could once again be one of his settings someday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 2 min Duke for Mayor 116
Venus Williams Manslaughter, to Get Away With N... 6 min Duke for Mayor 4
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 30 min Pope Che Reagan C... 451
Trump Economy Begins to Stink Like Obamas 33 min Uncle Sam Disappo... 1
Xenos Christian Fellowship is a CULT! (Jul '12) 3 hr Former Xenoid 1,426
Watch Trump Try to Distance himself from Putin 3 hr Hail Hydra 3
As a nation why don't we celebrate April 19th? ... 5 hr Big Johnson 8
I Think Trump Means Well 15 hr Kenyon Prince 30
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,205 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC