Pickaway County gets inmate murder case

An inmate who was strangled in a prison transport van died in a county just south of Columbus, authorities have decided after an investigation that also explored whether the killing in a moving vehicle happened in two other counties. That determination was important because it will decide where the case is prosecuted.

