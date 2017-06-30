Pickaway County gets inmate murder case
An inmate who was strangled in a prison transport van died in a county just south of Columbus, authorities have decided after an investigation that also explored whether the killing in a moving vehicle happened in two other counties. That determination was important because it will decide where the case is prosecuted.
