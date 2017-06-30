Pedestrian killed at intersection of ...

Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus

There are 3 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from Yesterday, titled Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

Columbus Police have confirmed to WTVM that a pedestrian has been killed after being hit at the intersection of 13 st. and 1st ave.

Brice N Livingston

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 Yesterday
Wrong Columbus, Topix.

This is Columbus, NO, OHIO!

Pam

West Mansfield, OH

#2 Yesterday
Brice N Livingston wrote:
Wrong Columbus, Topix.

This is Columbus, NO, OHIO!
We needed this hog
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

25,048

Columbus, GA

#3 Yesterday
Thanks folks, that is definitely Columbus Georgia, a very busy intersection where this happened.

Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus, Georgia.

Columbus Georgia Police have confirmed to WTVM that a pedestrian has been killed after being hit at the intersection of 13 st. and 1st ave.

