There are 3 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from Yesterday, titled Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus.
Columbus Police have confirmed to WTVM that a pedestrian has been killed after being hit at the intersection of 13 st. and 1st ave.
#1 Yesterday
Wrong Columbus, Topix.
This is Columbus, NO, OHIO!
#2 Yesterday
We needed this hog
“Maker of poetry, art & music”
Since: Dec 08
25,048
#3 Yesterday
Thanks folks, that is definitely Columbus Georgia, a very busy intersection where this happened.
Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus, Georgia. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:
Columbus Georgia Police have confirmed to WTVM that a pedestrian has been killed after being hit at the intersection of 13 st. and 1st ave.
