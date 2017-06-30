One person in critical condition after I-71 crash
Columbus police were called at 8:39 p.m. on the report of a crash in the northbound lane of Interstate 71 near the East 11th Avenue exit. The person was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G...
|6 min
|Male
|102
|Xenos Christian Fellowship is a CULT! (Jul '12)
|39 min
|Former Xenoid
|1,426
|Watch Trump Try to Distance himself from Putin
|57 min
|Hail Hydra
|3
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|1 hr
|Male
|448
|As a nation why don't we celebrate April 19th? ...
|2 hr
|Big Johnson
|8
|Warning. William ross (aka will
|9 hr
|Big Johnson
|3
|FINALLY! A White Crime To Report In Columbustan!
|10 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|I Think Trump Means Well
|12 hr
|Kenyon Prince
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC