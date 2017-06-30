One person in critical condition afte...

One person in critical condition after I-71 crash

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police were called at 8:39 p.m. on the report of a crash in the northbound lane of Interstate 71 near the East 11th Avenue exit. The person was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

