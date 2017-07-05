On Campus

On Campus

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

Capital University has announced its president's list honorees for the spring 2017 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president's list, provost's list and dean's list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $11.7M ruling hits Safe Auto (Jan '11) 1 hr spicer 138
Happy Birthday 7 hr Locale 4
Spring Creek Apartments 10 hr Inspired 4
I Think Trump Means Well 10 hr They cannot kill ... 42
Columbus Zoo (Jun '12) 11 hr They cannot kill ... 20
News Rock City church grows from movie theater to th... 11 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Do You Know Any JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES In Columbus... (Apr '12) 11 hr They cannot kill ... 135
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,938 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC