Ohio legislative committee clears bill to ease penalties on concealed-carry holders
Members of the House Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee considered three gun bills Wednesday. It advanced one to the House floor and didn't vote on two measures, saying they needed further work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Think Trump Means Well
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|48
|Will McDonald's automatically hire you if you h...
|2 hr
|well
|7
|Yolanda going to Channel 10. Imagine that.
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10
|Fairfield County sheriff IDs deputy who shot kn...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Happy Birthday
|5 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|20
|$11.7M ruling hits Safe Auto (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Spicer
|141
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|5 hr
|Kelly Ann
|495
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC