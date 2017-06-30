Ohio deputy shoots suspect who refused to drop knife
The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred late Saturday near the village of Bremen, about 40 miles southeast of Columbus. WCMH-TV reports the suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was hospitalized in serious condition.
