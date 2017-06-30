Man struck twice in officer-involved shooting at Northeast apartment complex

A man was struck twice in an officer-involved shooting outside a Northeast Side residence late Wednesday night.Columbus police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. about a domestic situation in the 4400 block of Shoupmill Drive in the Wellington Way apartment complex off Appian Way, north of Morse Road and just east of Interstate 270.The 35-year-old man was shot twice by Columbus police, once in the right knee exiting his right thigh and once in the right hand.Police said he was transported in serious but stable condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.Investigators were on the scene late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [email protected] @Woodsnight

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.