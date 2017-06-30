Man stabbed to death on Far East Side

Columbus police have filed an arrest warrant for a murder charge after a man was stabbed to death late Thursday night on the Far East Side. Savon Lamon Ligon, 20, was found by responding officers on a lot in the 400 block of N. Nelson Road at Nelson Park after he was stabbed just after 11 p.m. Ligon was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where was initially listed in serious condition.

