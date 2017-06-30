Kuya Iana s Bistro finds permanent lo...

Kuya Iana s Bistro finds permanent location on Northeast Side

Kuya Ian's Bistro isn't exactly new, but the move into a permanent storefront has given it a much-needed home base, its owners say. “We actually started simple, but our vision is much bigger,” said Ivan Firmalan, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Roebuck, and their mother, Nonie.

