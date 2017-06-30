Jury spares SWAT officera s killer
A jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff last year. The jury could have recommended the death penalty Thursday for Lincoln Rutledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FINALLY! A White Crime To Report In Columbustan!
|21 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Watch Trump Try to Distance himself from Putin
|55 min
|Trump and Russia
|1
|Hey Reality Speaks...
|1 hr
|Nanny State
|27
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|1 hr
|Well
|446
|I Think Trump Means Well
|1 hr
|Kenyon Prince
|30
|THE LAST "BEE" STANDING…..that would be me! (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|texas pete
|29
|Columbus named 2nd buggiest city Updated at
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G...
|6 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|91
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC