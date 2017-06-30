Jury spares SWAT officera s killer

Jury spares SWAT officera s killer

A jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff last year. The jury could have recommended the death penalty Thursday for Lincoln Rutledge.

