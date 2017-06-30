House OKs concealed-guns in schools, day-cares, airports
By more than a 2-1 margin Thursday, the Ohio House OK'd carrying concealed guns into airports, schools and day-care centers if the carrier agrees to leave when asked. Law enforcement, prosecutors and business groups all opposed the measure, which would allow licenses conceal-carry holders to merely leave premises designated as gun-free with their concealed firearms.
