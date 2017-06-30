Fairfield County sheriff IDs deputy who shot knife-wielding man
Deputy George Carsey, who has worked for the sheriff's office for 15 years, shot Keen Romine, 27, after Romine refused to put down a knife he was holding and "made an aggressive movement" toward Carsey, Phalen said Wednesday. Romine, who gave authorities a Lancaster address, is recovering at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, listed in stable condition, Phalen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|1 min
|Alternative Facts...
|482
|Trump Business with China Weakens US Diplomacy
|13 min
|Sam
|1
|Happy Birthday
|54 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|16
|Trump won't Clutch-Pull on Putin's Hand
|1 hr
|Sam
|5
|Republican Greedy policies Destroying America
|1 hr
|Sam
|1
|How were the fireworks ?
|1 hr
|ICC
|2
|U Can't type Akrancyde on Here
|2 hr
|404 E-Robert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC