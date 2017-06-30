Fairfield County sheriff IDs deputy who shot knife-wielding man

Deputy George Carsey, who has worked for the sheriff's office for 15 years, shot Keen Romine, 27, after Romine refused to put down a knife he was holding and "made an aggressive movement" toward Carsey, Phalen said Wednesday. Romine, who gave authorities a Lancaster address, is recovering at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, listed in stable condition, Phalen said.

