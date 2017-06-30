[Exclusive] Al B. Sure! Talks About The Making Of The Classic "Nite & Day" In "Voices"
Legendary Singer Al B. Sure! takes us into the making of his classic single " Nite & Day " and the album which started his historic career "I n Effect Mode " in the first episode of our new series " Voices ." Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Think Trump Means Well
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|48
|Will McDonald's automatically hire you if you h...
|2 hr
|well
|7
|Yolanda going to Channel 10. Imagine that.
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10
|Fairfield County sheriff IDs deputy who shot kn...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Happy Birthday
|5 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|20
|$11.7M ruling hits Safe Auto (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Spicer
|141
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|5 hr
|Kelly Ann
|495
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC