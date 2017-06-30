Crime Stoppers: Thief loses his flip-...

Crime Stoppers: Thief loses his flip-flops but gets away with chain saws

"Don't make me have to pull my gun," the thief told a store clerk as he wrestled away a couple of chain saws at a hardware store on the city's Northwest Side last month. As part of Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week, Columbus police detectives hope that someone recognizes the man in the surveillance video.

