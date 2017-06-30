Columbus to invest in firehouse a ven...

Columbus to invest in firehouse a vending machinesa for drugs

About $220,000 of the city's 2017 capital budget is earmarked for the Columbus Division of Fire to buy 18 vending machines that paramedics and firefighters will have to use when restocking medic units with drugs. Fire officials said the devices are similar to a candy machine, only they don't take cash or credit cards.

